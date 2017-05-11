EU to finally approve visa-free regime for Ukraine on May 17

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Ambassador of Ukraine in Pakistan

Volodymyr Lakomov said that European Union will finally approve the

visa-free regime for Ukraine on May 17.

The signing ceremony would be held in Strasbourg, President of

Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will attend the event, said a press release

here Thursday.

He said that the visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens will

come into force on June 11.

Once the visa waiver for Ukrainians enters into force, and

provided citizens of Ukraine have biometric passports, they will be

able to enter the EU for up to 90 days for business, tourist or

family purposes, ambassador added.

The visa waiver will apply to all EU member states except

Ireland and the United Kingdom. It does not confer a right to work

in the EU.