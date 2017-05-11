EU to finally approve visa-free regime for Ukraine on May 17

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Ambassador of Ukraine in Pakistan
Volodymyr Lakomov said that European Union will finally approve the
visa-free regime for Ukraine on May 17.
The signing ceremony would be held in Strasbourg, President of
Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will attend the event, said a press release
here Thursday.
He said that the visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens will
come into force on June 11.
Once the visa waiver for Ukrainians enters into force, and
provided citizens of Ukraine have biometric passports, they will be
able to enter the EU for up to 90 days for business, tourist or
family purposes, ambassador added.
The visa waiver will apply to all EU member states except
Ireland and the United Kingdom. It does not confer a right to work
in the EU.
