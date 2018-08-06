EU to assist PTI govt in bringing investment for Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):European Union (EU) Ambassador in Pakistan, Jeans Francois Cautain on Monday said the EU members countries were interested in working with the new government of Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf and would assist the newly elected government in bringing investment for Pakistan.

The EU ambassador stated this during his call on with PTI’s chief Imran Khan at his Banigala residence. The envoy congratulated Imran Khan on his party’s victory in July 25 elections.

Jeans Cautain said the European Union was taking keen interest to work with the PTI government and was ready to start joint ventures with Pakistan in the fields of security, economy, education and rural development.

The envoy said the EU had no objection on Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline Project, and wished development and stability in Pakistan. He said the EU was ready to assist Pakistan out from the Gray List of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Chairman PTI welcomed and thanked the EU envoy for the good wishes.Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Omar and Shahzad Waseem were also present during the meeting.