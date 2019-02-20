EU sub-committee hosted official dialogue on human right situation in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):In a significant development, the sub-committee on Human Rights of European Parliament hosted an official dialogue on situation of human rights in Kashmir on Tuesday.

“This was for the first time after 2007 that the issue of Kashmir was discussed publically at an official EU forum,” a press release received here from Brussels said.

The Chair of the Sub-Committee Panzeri, in his introductory remarks, reiterated European Union (EU)’s commitment to uphold and protect human rights throughout the world.

The EU, he said, had never shied away from discussing human rights, even when it involved complex political issues.