EU is third largest export market for Pakistan: Spain envoy

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): The European Union (EU) and Pakistan are

enjoying strong diplomatic, economic and trade relations as the former has become the third largest export market for Pakistani commodities.

European universities offer more than 100 educational scholarships to Pakistani students every year.

These views were expressed by Carlos Morales Ambassador of Spain to

Pakistan in a lecture organized by Spanish department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad here on Monday, said a news release.

Rector NUML Major General Zia ud Din Najam (Retd), Director General Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Dean Languages Dr Safeer Awan, Registrar, Directors, Heads of Departments, teachers and students attended the lecture.

Carlos said more than hundred thousand Pakistanis are contributing with their dedicated services in main stream of various countries of European Union.

He was of the view that in recent years, the volume of Pakistan’s export in European markets has been credibly increased in manifolds.

To a question about Indian Held Kashmir, Ambassador said that Kashmir dispute should be resolved according to the resolution of United Nations and UN resolutions must be respected.

He showed concerns over the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir. Honourable ambassador handed over study material to Rector NUML.

On this occasion, Rector NUML, while thanking to the honourable Ambassador briefed him about university in detail.