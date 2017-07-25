EU expresses condolences with families of victims of Lahore terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): The European Union expressed its deepest

condolences with the families and friends of the victims of Lahore terrorist attack.

Yesterday, 26 lives, including members of the police, were taken and

over 50 others injured in a terrorist attack in Lahore, said a statement of the EU Spokesperson received here on Tuesday. The vibrancy of Pakistani society, its diversity, and the clear wish of the majority of the Pakistani people for peace, must not be endangered by the minority who oppose or seek to destroy it.

“To those who were injured, we wish a quick and full recovery. The

European Union stands alongside the country’s authorities and the people of Pakistan in their and our common fight against terrorism and extremism. We are determined to strengthen our cooperation with Pakistan in this regard”, the statement added.