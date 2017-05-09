EU delegation meets Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): A delegation of European Union (EU) Tuesday called on National Security Adviser, Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and discussed Strengthening Resilience to Violent Extremism (STRIVE) project with special reference to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The team comprised experts from EU accompanied by Ambassador (Retd) Tariq Osman Hyder.

Welcoming the delegation, Nasser Janjua appreciated nature of their endeavour and said STRIVE is an idea that can actually work on root-causes of extremism and terrorism.

He stressed upon the delegation to have better understanding of environment of Pakistan.

“To mitigate extreme thought we need to introduce a thought which is superior in its character and narrative. Only that could help change the mindset,” he said.

The delegates requested for support from government at federal and provincial level to devise a formal mechanism for implementation of the project.

Nasser Janjua assured support of his division.

The delegation will meet the advisor again after their visit to Punjab and KP.