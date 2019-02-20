EU body members call for implementation of OHCHR report over IoK; berate Indian gross human rights violations

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Members of the sub-committee on Human Rights of European Parliament have called for implementation of the recommendations contained in a report of Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR-United Nations) regarding the grave human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

They also called on India to immediately put a halt to its atrocities in the Indian-held Kashmir and carry out investigations into the incidents of grave human rights violations.

The members also highlighted the need for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue through dialogue between Pakistan and India, and with full participation of Kashmiri people.

They expressed their support in a meeting of the sub-committee on Human Rights of European Parliament which was held to officially exchange views on human rights situation in IoK, Pakistan Embassy in Brussels in a press release on Wednesday said.