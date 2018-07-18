More than 70 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+program to study at EU universities

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):More than 70 young students, 43 percent women, from across Pakistan have been selected for

the Erasmus+ programme, under which young students from outside Europe have the unique

opportunity to pursue a master’s degree at various universities across Europe.

This is the world’s most successful student exchange programme which is funded by the European Union, said Ambassador of the European Union Jean-François Cautain while speaking to a

pre-departure reception here on Wednesday.

He said that The Erasmus Plus is a EUR 14.7 billion programme including 1.7 billion for the international mobility which combines all of the EU’s current schemes for education, training, youth

and sport.

He said the number of Pakistani students of this program departing for European universities

would increase to 81 this year. He said the program aims to building bridges between the European states and Pakistan.

Ambassador Cautain said “At the heart of Erasmus+ is the belief that education will shape the society we live in. The European Union firmly believes in this transforming power. By bringing people

from different backgrounds together, Erasmus+ helps to build open, tolerant societies –something that

is today more vital than ever.”

He thanked the students for choosing to study in Europe saying, “You are now part of a big family

of students from around the world, who will have the opportunity to pursue a master’s degree or training in different universities across Europe. And for that, you chose to go to the EU. It is our turn to thank

you for this choice!”

Chairman Higher Education Commission, Tariq Banuri while speaking on the occasion said, “At

the gathering of the latest batch of Pakistani scholars, it is important to remember that this is an opportunity of a lifetime to refine intellectual and social skills.

Higher education is increasingly becoming an avenue for creating a new global social order

through international cooperation among scholars, he said, adding this scholarly pilgrimage would

create new opportunities for the scholars, and more valuable knowledge, skills and competencies for enhanced social and environmental impact.

The overarching goal of such scholarly efforts remains the creation of a safer and saner world, he added.

The EU delegation briefed the students about the cultural aspects of life in Europe and their study programmes at various universities. The successful students will be studying a range of subjects including Engineering, Robotics, Communication, Development, IT, etc.

Students were given the opportunity to meet representatives of EU Member States and the Higher Education Commission. They also met with Erasmus+ Alumni members, who shared their experiences

of studying in Europe