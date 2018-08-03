Ethical Trading Initiative agency delegation visits Sialkot

SIALKOT, August 03 (APP)::A delegation of the Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI), a UK-based group, along with members of the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education & Research (PILER) visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) on Thursday evening.

According to SCCI release, the UK delegation consisted of Ms Cindy Berman, head of Modern Slavery Strategy, and Ben Rutledge, senior advisor on UNGPs on Business and Human Rights. They held

meetings with officials and members of SCCI and Surgical Manufacturers Association of Pakistan to understand the surgical sector, its socio-economic dimension and value chain.

The delegation is currently in Pakistan and holding meetings with the government departments, civil society, chambers and trade association, businesses. The Ministry of Commerce is coordinating the

visit.

The delegation also met IMAC and Baidarie civil society NGO, which are working for achieving the highest standard of social compliance issues in the region. The ETI is planning to initiate a study on the surgical sector of Pakistan.

Qamar Zaman Director General TDAP and his team committed to working hand-in-hand with the industry, ETI and other such agencies to achieve highest standards of social compliance in the region.

The DG also gave a dinner reception in honour of the delegation.The delegates thanked TDAP for arranging the visit as it helped them in understanding the dynamics of the surgical industry and Sialkot, which is an amazing business hub.