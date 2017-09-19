ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on
Tuesday said that establishment of IT University in Rawalpindi
would further accelerate the process of social and economic
development and foreign investment in the education sector
would be appreciated.
The President said this while talking to a delegation of
foreign investors who called on him here at the Awian-e-Sadr.
The delegation included the heads of foreign multinational companies. Senator Kamran Michael also accompanied the delegation.
The President emphasized that education had a pivotal
role in the development of human resource and the incumbent
government was making all out efforts for the socio-economic
development of the country.
He stated that the Government was working on several
projects to encourage the pursuit of higher education like
Prime Minister’s Scheme for provision of Laptops and Prime
Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Programme.
He said that universities had a significant role in the
social and economic progress of the country.
The President underscored that there was a conducive
environment for foreign investors in the country as Pakistan
had greatly overcome the menace of terrorism adding that
Pakistan would welcome the investment in textile sector.
The President appreciated the establishment of
Information Technology University in Rawat by the delegation
in collaboration with the Government of Punjab.
He also commended the efforts of the delegation in
promoting educational projects. He said that their struggle
for the betterment of the marginalized classes of the society
was highly praiseworthy.
While appreciating the award of scholarship to Pakistani
students, the President underlined that the Government would
continue to support welfare activities through education.
He stated that Pakistan would definitely take part in
Winter Olympics.
Establishment of IT university in Rawalpindi to further accelerate process of socio-economic uplift: President
ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on