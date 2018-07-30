Establishment of fully trained, equipped CFT units proposed under NISP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):National Internal Security Policy (2018-23) has proposed

to establish fully trained and equipped

Combating Financing of Terrorism (CFT) units at federal and

provincial counter-terrorism departments to investigate money laundering,

terror financing, asset tracing and financial investigation.

Similarly, under the policy, specialized training will be

provided to prosecution and judicial branches of criminal justice system

to improve conviction rates.

The policy document has revealed that Anti Terrorism Act (1997)

and Anti Money Laundering Act (2010) provide strict laws in Pakistan

against financing of terrorism while steps are being taken to improve

enforcement of these laws by establishing an effective Combating

Financing of Terrorism regime in the country with investigative,

analytical, deterrent and preventive roles.

The policy document further revealed that a National Task

Force on Choking Financing of Terrorism – a Coordinating Body of

over 20 Federal and Provincial Organizations has already been

established to improve inter-agency coordination in this regard.

Stringent controls on cross-border movement of money and

branchless/internet banking have been enforced in collaboration

with Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

FMU has already prepared its own AML-CFT (Anti Money Laundering –

Combating Financing of Terrorism) strategy in this regard.

The other steps proposed to be taken on an urgent basis

to further enhance the CFT capability include:

Facilitation and Regulation of Charities Act will be enacted

to ensure that every penny donated into charity is accounted for.

An INGO policy has already been enforced to regulate

registration, working, funding, monitoring and other related

aspects pertaining to all types of INGOs functioning in the country.

Under the policy, all necessary steps will be taken to

implement international agreements with regards to acting on

funding sources of terrorism and proscribed organizations.

Regional and international collaboration in tackling militant

networks will be enhanced.

Meanwhile, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and

Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) have agreed to

increase collaboration on combating financing of terrorism.

Both the organizations aim at working together to create

awareness about terrorist financing in financial institutions and

general public, undertake joint research initiatives and share

information of mutual interest.