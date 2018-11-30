ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Establishment Division on Friday issued a notification of transfers and postings of various officers of Inland Revenue.
According to the notifications, Habibullah Khan, a BS 21 officer of Inland Revenue Service presently posted under FBR is transferred and posted as senior joint secretary, science and technology division.
Establishment Division notified transfers, postings of officers
