Eradication of Corruption is top priority of NAB: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Chairman National Accountability of

Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has said that eradication of

corruption is top priority of NAB.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review performance of operation division at NAB Headquarter here, said a press release.

NAB’s proactive Anti Corruption Strategy has started yielding

positive dividends. NAB has signed MOU with China to oversee and

ensure transparency in Pakistan China Economic Corridor Projects.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB has geared up to perform its

national duty by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy to eradicate

corruption from the country.

He emphasized upon NAB officers to double their efforts to

arrest corrupt and recover ill-gotten and looted money of innocent

people from corrupt and deposit them in the national exchequer.

He said that during the tenure of the present management, NAB

has recovered 45 billion rupees in only two and half years and

deposited in the national exchequer which is a remarkable

achievement of NAB.

He said that NAB during the last 16 years, has received

about 326,694 complaints from individuals and private / public

organizations.

During this period, NAB authorized 10992 complaint

verification, 7303 inquiries, 3648 investigations, filed 2667

corruption references in respective accountability courts and

overall conviction ratio is about 76 percent. NAB has recovered

Rs. 285 billion from corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer,

he added.

NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by

fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, willful bank loan

defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by

Government servants etc. He said that the figures of complaints,

inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the

same period of 2015 to 2016.

The comparative figures for the latest three years are

indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff

in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against

corruption is being taken as a national duty.

The recent report of Transparency International also rated

Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 126 to 116 which

is a great achievement for Pakistan due to Chairman NAB’s efforts.

The World Economic Forum and Mishal Pakistan according to

Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum rated

Pakistan from 126 to 122 this year which is great achievement of

Pakistan due to NAB efforts.

The Chairman said that NAB has established its Forensic

Science Lab (FSL) in NAB and has rationalized its workload/timelines

have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious

disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months.

NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation

Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective

wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

This system will not only lend quality to the work but also

ensure that no single individual can influence the proceedings.

He said that concept of CIT has proved very successful in

order to improve quality of inquiry and investigations and benefit

from the experience and collective wisdom of senior officers.

The Chairman NAB has said that Pakistan has become first

Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption forum for collaborative efforts

for eradication of corruption on the basis of best practices.

NAB is role model for SAARC countries as NAB was selected

first ever Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum. NAB has signed

MOU with China in order to eradicate corruption.

Under this MOU, Pakistan and China will oversee and ensure

transparency in Pakistan China Economic Corridor Projects.