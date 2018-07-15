Era of dynastic politics ends, only genuine representatives to be elected:Sirajul Haq

HYDERABAD, Jul 15 (APP):The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s central leader and chief of Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said the era of dynastic politics will end and only the genuine representatives of the public will be elected to the legislature.

Haq, who led a rally which moved through dozens of localities in Hyderabad and Latifabad taluka, expressed these views while addressing a rally in Latifabad on Sunday evening.

He observed that despite getting power in Sindh again and again both the PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) failed to deliver and on the contrary they had left the cities in ruins.

“Hyderabad was a much better city in 1983 than what we are watching today,” he said, deploring that the successive governments failed to establish a quality tertiary care hospital and higher education university in the city.

Haq alleged that the wealth of the politicians elected again and again to the assemblies had increased manifold but the people had become poorer and weaker.

He maintained that both the PPP and MQM sowed the seeds of hatred and spread politics of hatred in Sindh.

The JI’s chief asked the people to differentiate between the politicians who were involved with the land mafia, criminal and corrupt elements and target killers against those who maintain a credible reputation of honesty and piety.

Haq reiterated the need of an across the board accountability of all politicians specially those who had remained in the power at the center or the provinces.”And if this happened, I will be the only political leader who will emerge unblemished,” he claimed.

He appealed the people of Hyderabad to vote for the MMA’s candidates who were contesting from 2 constituencies of the National Assembly and 5 of the provincial assembly.

On behalf of the MMA’s candidates, he assured that if elected they would develop the city and provide all required facilities to the citizens.

The MMA’s provincial and Hyderabad based leaders as well as the election candidates were present on the occasion.

The rally passed through Heerabad, Tilak Charhi, Station Road, Kohinoor Chowk, Hyder Chowk, Autobahn road, Hali road and Latifabad.