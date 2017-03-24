Era of development, progress ushering in Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Minister of State for
Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum
Aurangzeb, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said an era of development and
progress is ushering in Pakistan due to the progressive vision of
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Addressing the launching ceremony of a real estate exposition
here Friday, she said that such a big exposition of real
estate, building material was manifestation of the fact that the
investors are reposing confidence in the business and investment
friendly environment created in Pakistan by the present government.
She said that before coming into power in 2013, Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif had promised to make Pakistan an ideal destination for
investment; holding of such exhibitions proves that the promised has
been fulfilled.
She said that not just Pakistani but foreign entrepreneurs
from Germany, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Dubai have come to
participate in the exposition.
“International community’s confidence in Pakistan has been
restored and the promise of Nawaz Sharif for economic development of
Pakistan is being fulfilled,” she highlighted.
The minister said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had promised
economic progress, development and restoration of Pakistan’s image
at international level and now all international surveys and
economic indicators show Pakistan is fast becoming an emerging
market.
She said “Pakistan’s stock exchange is one of the
best performing stock exchanges in entire Asia and its currency’s
value is appreciating with every passing day.”
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that all development projects launched
by the present government in areas of energy, infrastructure, health
and education would be completed by next year.
She said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which
was being termed a game changer by the entire world was a gift of
Nawaz Sharif not only for people of Pakistan but entire region as it
would improve regional connectivity and promote trade.
All promises made in the PML-N manifesto of 2013 elections
would be fulfilled and an economically developed and terrorism-free
Pakistan is becoming a reality.
She said that mega projects launched during past three and a
half years have outnumbered the projects during past 30 years.
In energy sector a record number of projects have been started
since 2013 which would rid Pakistan of the issue of load-shedding.
The minister said public-private partnership was crucial for
making Pakistan a modern developed country.
She thanked the Jang Group and Association of Builders and
Developers for organising such a big exhibition.
Responding to the questions of media persons,she said that
Nawaz Sharif was the person whose motto is to serve the masses and
whenever he came to power he transformed the destiny of the nation.
She said that the nation loves Nawaz Sharif due to his vision
for development, prosperity and security not only for Pakistan but
for the entire region.
She said that opposition parties were worried that people
would vote for Nawaz Sharif again if the projects launched by the
present government were completed.
She said when the present government came to power, public
private partnership projects were at zero level. Recently the Prime
Minister met business community in Karachi and discussed steps for
promotion of Public Private Partnership projects, the minister said.
She informed that new hospitals would be built with public
private partnership. The minister further said that new schools will
also be established and private schools are being involved in
educational reforms.
Clarifying the wrong perception being created that only
Chinese firms were being given CPEC contracts,she said that many
energy projects of the corridor would be built with the cooperation
of private sector.
She appreciated the business community for giving jobs to the
females as promised by Nawaz Sharif before 2013 elections.
Responding to the question on imran Khan’s statement she
slammed Imran Khan for misleading nation by telling lies, and
further added that he cannot mislead the nation anymore due to
increased awareness among the masses who would take their sweet
revenge from PTI in general election 2018.
It is unfortunate that Imran Khan chooses to use his political
platform to influence, target and malign the institutions. For all
his rhetoric of accountability he orders his government to lock the
doors of Ehtesab Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when his own
members of cabinet were confronted.
She said whenever, Imran goes to court he fails to produce any
evidence but on the roads, he starts hurling baseless allegations.
‘How much and for how long will you base your politics on the
foundation of falsehoods’ she confronted Imran Khan.
Marriyum said that Imran Khan ruined the institutions in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has locked the office of Ehtisab Commission
in the province so that no one could raise the issue of corruption.
The minister said Imran was trying to avoid questions about
foreign fund raising for PTI case in Election Commission which was
reflective of his guilt.
She asked Imran to leave the Panama case verdict to the
Supreme Court and tell why he had been misleading the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people and what he did for the people of the province.
Advising Imran to stop bullying, insulting and targeting the
institutions, she said that nation will take revenge from Imran for
levelling baseless allegations against Nawaz Sharif in 2018
election.
She said that Nawaz Sharif was third time elected prime
minister and people of Pakistan loved him. People of Pakistan will
hold Imran Khan accountable for his baseless allegations against the
third term elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.