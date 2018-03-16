Envoys pay visit to NUST; explore opportunities in higher education, research

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP):As part of its efforts to boost academic and research ties with the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) worldwide, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) hosted the third batch of honorable Ambassadors and High Commissioners of different countries.

Lt Gen Naweed Zaman HI, (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, along with the senior management of university greeted the esteemed guests from India, Japan, Nepal, Nigeria, South Korea, Sudan and Vietnam.

The guests were given a detailed briefing on NUST, focusing on its national and international achievements, array of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, state-of-the-art research facilities, R&D status, etc.

The guests lauded NUST for making substantial strides forward in higher education & research in a very short span of time, said a news release.

The Rector apprised the guests of collaboration opportunities available at NUST in research, student exchange programs, faculty mobility and degree programs.

Following the detailed discussion, the Excellencies were led to a guided tour of NUST institutions and Technology Incubation Center (TIC).

The delegates were impressed to see the teaching and research infrastructure, and vowed to connect NUST with HEIs of their respective countries for meaningful partnerships.