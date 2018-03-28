Envoys of Botswana, Ecuador, Finland present credentials to President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan desires to further enhance diplomatic and economic relations with all countries including those from Africa, South America and Europe.

He was talking to envoys of Botswana, Ecuador and Finland who separately called on the him after presenting their credentials to the President in a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The President said Pakistan being a responsible member of International community was working in close collaboration with other countries at all multilateral and international forums. He said economic indicators of Pakistan have improved due to the policies of the incumbent government and have also been recognized by the international economic institutions.

The President said Pakistan today provides very conducive environment for investment and business opportunities and said the foreign investors need to avail these by investing in diverse areas.

The President felicitated the newly appointed Ambassadors to Pakistan and hoped they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan.

The envoys who presented their credentials included Ambassador-designate of Botswana Mothusi Bruce Rabasha PALAI, Ambassador-designate of Ecuador German Alejandro Ortega Almeida and Ambassador-designate of Finland Harri Kamarainen.

Earlier as part of the long standing tradition, the envoy-designates arrived at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in a horse-driven carriage. National Anthem of Pakistan and their respective countries were played and they were presented a Guard of Honour.