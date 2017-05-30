Envoy visits US CENTCOM headquarters

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United

States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry visited headquarters of US Central Command (CENTCOM) in Tampa, Florida last week.

Commander CENTCOM Gen Joseph Votel received Ambassador Chaudhry

for a meeting where they exchanged views on matters related to bilateral defense relations, said a message received from Washington DC on Tuesday.

During the visit, Pakistan’s contributions to regional security through counter-terrorism efforts and maritime security operations came up for discussion.

Ambassador Chaudhry reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment for partnership in promoting regional stability. Both the sides reaffirmed their resolve to work together in defeating terrorism in the region.