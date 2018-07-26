Envoy of Turkmenistan calls on caretaker Minister Yusuf Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov called on Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh Thursday and discusses the matters of mutual interests pertaining to cooperation in the field of education.

The Minister welcomed the ambassador and said that Turkmenistan, Pakistan were brotherly countries and Pakistan highly valued its relations with Turkmenistan, said a press release issued here.

He said that the two countries could cooperate in higher education particularly establishment of linkages in higher education institutions of the two countries, exchange of scholars and researches.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to establish language chairs in each others countries. The Ambassador said that Turkmenistan also wanted to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in all fields including education.

He also extended invitation for the participation of Pakistan’s representative in International Conference and Exhibition “Education and Sports in Prosperous Epoch of the Powerful State” to be held on November 13-14, 2018.

The ambassador was apprised that Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has nominated its senior officer to participate in this international conference.

The Joint educational Advisor Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Rafique Tahir was also present in the meeting.