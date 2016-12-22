Envoy for inculcating strong reading habits in children

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Pakistan’s ambassador to China Masood Khalid Thursday stressed upon the need of inculcating strong reading habits in children as there was no substitute to book reading to acquire knowledge.

Speaking at the Books Donation ceremony at Pakistan Embassy College Beijing as a chief guest, he said, “in the fast paced world of today, we have to ensure that our children get the right education to equip them to become good citizens,” a message received here said.

The ambassador thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the gift which testified to time tested friendship between China and Pakistan. He hoped the school would use the gift efficiently.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peoples Republic of China has donated books and educational materials to Pakistan Embassy College Beijing.

Principal of the college Ms.Shagufta Ansari in the welcome address highlighted the history and achievements of the college.

Deputy Director General (Asia Division) Ms. Hou Yanqi said that 2016 marks the 65th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relationship, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs selected PECB as the first school to receive this gift as a manifestation of abiding Pak-China friendship which is a top priority of Chinese foreign policy.

She said the school was not only a bridge between Pakistan and China, but a bridge with rest of the world and was also reflective of the history of Pak-China relationship.