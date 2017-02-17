Envoy appreciates growing relations between US private sector, Pakistan

KARACHI, Feb. 17 (APP): The Ambassador of United States of

America to Pakistan, David Hale here on Friday appreciated growing

relationship between Pakistan and the US based private sector with

specific reference to infrastructure development.

Addressing a program held at Karachi Cantonment Station to

handover 4,500 horsepower state of art diesel locomotives, manufactured

by US company General Electric and procured by Pakistan Railways, he expressed his pleasure to know that these would strengthen and modernize Pakistan’s transportation infrastructure.

“I am glad to hear that many of the 55 GE state of art diesel

locomotives would support power plants in the country besides improving Pakistan Railways capacity to carry even more cargo to the industrial heartland,” he said.

The US Ambassador to Pakistan said delivery of these locomotives

was also a good news for US private sector’s engagement with Pakistan, enhancing ties between the two countries.