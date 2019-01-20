Entries for Seerah,Na’at book competition participation sought by March 29

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought the entries for participating in the competition of books written on the topics of Seerat-un-Nabi, Na’at and Seerat Articles for year 1441, 2019, by March 29, 2019.

According to official sources, the ministry has offered cash prizes ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 100,000 to the authors of best books, articles written in regional, international as national languages titled ‘Riasat-e-Madina and Concept of a Welfare State in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH)’.

Three prizes worth Rs 100,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 have been offered on writing best Seerat books in National, International and Regional Languages while one prize worth Rs 35,000 is reserved for books written in each Regional language of Pakistan.

Likewise, three prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 have been offered for Seerat books written for children in National language.

And three prizes worth Rs 75,000,Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000 have been offered for writing books on Seerat in foreign (English,Arabic) language.

Three prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 35,000 would be given to National language written Na’at books.

One prize worth Rs 35,000 would be awarded to books containing Na’ats in Regional languages of Pakistan.

Three prizes worth Rs 100,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each will be given to female scholars for writing books on Seerat-un-Nabi, Naat-e-Rasool (S. A. W.S) or on any General Islamic Topic in Urdu and English language.

Three prizes worth Rs 30,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively would be given to journals and magazines on publishing special Seerat or Na’at numbers.

Seerah Articles of men and women separately carrying first, second and third prize worth Rs 35,000 and Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively at national level while three prizes for Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 would be awarded to best writers of Azad Kashmir, Gilgat-Biltastan, Tribal districts and Islamabad capital territory,(combined prizes).

All those desirous to participate in the competition are asked to send 10 copies of their books, journals, etc and five copies of their articles along with their complete bio-data , contact numbers along with attested copies of last degree, domicile, and national identity cards to Dr Muhammad Ali, Research Officer, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Civic Centre, Sector G-6, Islamabad by March 29, 2019, while soft copies should be emailed to seerat.mora@gmail.com. More details could be spotted by clicking www.mora.gov.pk.

The winners of last year’s Seerat book competition were not eligible for participating in this competition.