Entrepreneurs asked to be more conscious towards amicable working relationship

PESHAWAR, Apr 30 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has appealed to the labourers and

entrepreneurs to be more conscious towards ensuring best utilization of the available resources

as well as maintain unity and amicable working relationships in making the output of the work and investments of the desired standards.

In his message on the eve of 1st May, the governor said, “the 1st of May reminds us of the

sacrifices which the labourers of Chicago had offered for up-holding their rights and dignity of their

work. Their justified action impressed the world community so much that we have decided to observe

the day internationally with the basic aim to promote realization about the importance of labour and protection of the rights of workers.”

He said the difference in quality and level of facilities which prevails presently between the developed and egalitarian societies and the developing societies is in fact the result of the state of realization which they carry forward with regard to importance of labour and the volume of

investments which they make in this respect.

“We, as responsible members of the world community, are not only signatory to all international pacts and obligations for up-holding the rights of workers but being citizens of a Muslim state feel ourselves duty bound to fulfill all the responsibilities which we owe in this respect as well.

The core message which we derive from the Islamic teachings in this connection binds us to pay the dues of labour to workers before their sweat is dried up,” he added.

He said in wake of technological advancements, the situation demands extra and constant

efforts to ensure capacity building of workers; train them and up-date their knowledge and skills to

better utilize their potential for the progress of the nation. This is also an efficient way of ensuring

their well being and that of their families.