Entire world realizes CPEC as real game changer : Zahid

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice,

Zahid Hamid on Wednesday said entire world has realized that CPEC

is a real game changer as its completion would ensure prosperity

for all stakeholders.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is another testament

to true friendship of two countries, he was talking to a delegation

of China’s Justice Department led by Vice Minister of Justice,

Liu Zhenyu.

The delegation called on Zahid Hamid here and discussed

relations between two friendly countries, cooperation between

Law Departments of both countries, matters related to CPEC and

other bilateral issues.

The Minister spoke of strong relationship between the two

neighbours based on sincerity, mutual trust and respect. “There

is a time-tested bond between Pakistan and China,” Zahid Hamid said.

Zahid Hamid praised role of Chinese Law Department and said

visit of the Chinese Law Experts would provide an opportunity to

share each other’s experiences and their professional expertise

would further improve.