Entire nation united to completely eradicate terrorism: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said the entire nation was united to completely eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

All political parties, nation and armed forces had shown unity on

the incidents of terrorism such as Army Public School (APS) Peshawar,

Safora, Naval base and airport attacks, he said talking to a private news

channel.

He strongly condemned the tragic terror incident in Lahore and

expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and injured.

Musadik Malik urged political parties to avoid doing politics on

national issues including terrorism.

He said the whole nation and valiant armed forces had rendered

supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism. Steps had been taken to

completely wipe out terrorism from the country, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the country’s development and welfare

were top priorities of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

He said, “We have launched many power projects in the country to meet the energy growing demands.”