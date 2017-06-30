Entire nation united against terrorism: Muqam

PESHAWAR June 30 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister and PMLN KP

President, Engr Amir Muqam has said the entire nation was united against menace of terrorism and extremism in the country and would give every sacrifices for protection of motherland.

In an exclusive chat with APP here after inquiring health of injured of

Parachinar blast victims at CMH Peshawar, Amir Muqam said he was very impressed with the courage and determination of the injured victims whom raised slogans not to hesitate from giving more sacrifices for the country and long Live Pakistan despite in pains.

“No one can dare to harm Pakistan when we have such brave and courageous people,” Muqam told APP.

He said entire nation stand behind of our security forces in the fight

against terrorism and this scourge would be defeated forever with courage and determination.

Muqam said sacrifices of Parachinar blast victims would not go waste and culprits would be brought to task.

To a question, he said sectarians based politics should be avoided in

the country’s larger interest and politics based on inter-faith-harmony should be promoted.

He said Pakistan is our country and we all should work for its progress

and prosperity as it had given us freedom, jobs and identity etc.