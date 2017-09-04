Entire nation united against terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

SIALKOT, Sep 04 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on

Monday said the entire Pakistani nation stood united against terrorism and was ready to sacrifice even their lives while battling against terrorism shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing a big public meeting at village

Dongiyaan Boostaan, Narowal district.

The federal minister said Pakistan was successfully playing its pivotal

role in the elimination of terrorism, extremism and militancy, saying that the armed forces of Pakistan had full capability to weed out terrorism from the country.

He said political and economical stability was vital for national

development and prosperity, saying that promoters of ‘Dharna Politics’ were pushing the country back to darkness of backwardness by causing great losses of billions of dollars to the national economy through their negative styled politics.

The interior minister added that the ‘Dharna people’ were not sincere to

the nation and the country, saying it was a demand of the day that they should think for the national prosperity first by giving up their tradition of doing politics of personal gains.

Ahsan Iqbal advised PTI chairman Imran Khan to do the coaching of

national cricket team by giving up the politics.

He added that the PML-N government had put the country on road to

progress besides giving as political and economical stability. He said, “We are doing the politics of serving the nation,” adding that electricity load shedding had been reduced up to a great extent. He said that ‘Dharna people’ should end their political juggleries.

He said the PML-N government was fulfilling its all promises made to the

public including raising living standard of the people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all basic facilities at their doorsteps.

He said the PML-N would win 2018 general elections with two-third

majority.