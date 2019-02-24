ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the entire nation was united against the threat of Indian aggression.
The minister, in a statement, said ups and downs were part of politics, but on national integrity all were united.
Entire nation united against India: Fawad
