ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Faisal Javed on Thursday said that people, media and all political parties were standing with Pakistan Armed Forces.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, Faisal Javed said that India was under psychological pressure. India should realize the fact that war was not a solution to any issue and it would have to come to the negotiating table for dialogue, he added.