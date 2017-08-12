Enthusiasm of people to bring about revolution: Nawaz

MURIDKE, Aug 12 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif Saturday said that the passion of people would
bring about a revolution in the country and the sanctity of
vote would be restored.
Addressing a large gathering of the PML-N workers here,
he said that such a large gathering was a sign of defeat of
those who ousted an elected prime minister and those who kept
the country hostage for last seventy years.
“Can a few people become the owner of Pakistan by rejecting
the will of 200 million people,” he asked.
“Nawaz Sharif did not make any treason, he did not commit
any corruption, did not take any kickbacks or commission and
committed no embezzlement,” he told the charged gathering.
“I was deposed only on the charges of not getting salary
from my son,” he said.
“Do you accept the verdict of dismissal of your elected
prime minister,” he asked the people.
He was of the view that a revolution is needed in the country as the votes of the people have been disgraced here.
“No matter if I have been dismissed. But your enthusiasm
shows that I am alive in your hearts. I honour your commitment
and promise if you stand by me, I shall fulfil my commitment of
national progress,” he added.
“I was serving the nation, situation of electricity was
improving, roads and motorways were being constructed, Balochistan
has been making progress, projects of CPEC have been undergoing and unemployed were getting jobs,” he said listing his achievements.
“If progress was allowed to continue, unemployment would
have been overcome in the upcoming two-three years,” he added.
Nawaz said that a joke had been made with the people of
Pakistan for the last seventy years.
“Does it happen in any other civilised country,” he said
and added “this system has to be changed and the respect of your
vote will have to be restored.”
“It is my commitment with you that if your enthusiasm sustains, Pakistan will touch the heights of progress in a few years,” he said.
“We will bring about a change and revolution. Will you
support Nawaz Sharif,” he asked the sloganeering people, and
got a big “yes” in response.
“This country does not belong to a few people, but to the
whole nation and we all shall build it and make it strong and
respectable. You have trusted me and I shall never betray your
trust,” he pledged.
Sharif said that he enjoyed the approval of millions of
people and premiership was not his goal.
“I have expectations of the people of Muridke that they
would support the truth.
“I am leaving Muridke after making a decision that in a few
days, it would be decided that this country is not a territory of
only a few people and it is the country of more than 200 million
people,” he added.
He expressed his joy on the welcome by the people of
Muridke and said he witnessed the same enthusiasm everywhere.
“I hope your passion will remain the same and you will
join me when I will call you,” he said.
He said the day was not far off when justice would be
done, cruelties would come to an end and the country would leap
forward. “Let us move together to reach the destination of
progress, ensure sanctity of vote and secure a bright future for
the nation.”
Nawaz Sharif said he could still see spark in the eyes
of people that would inspire him in restoration of sanctity of
their vote and secure a respectable place for the country
among comity of nations.
Earlier, on reaching Muridke, Nawaz Sharif was accorded
a historic welcome as thousands of party workers and supporters
pulled to streets to greet their leader and extending him their
support. They were chanting slogans and carried placards, banners
and posters of their leader.
