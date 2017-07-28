Ensuring safety measures at workplace need of hour: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Former Minister for Petroleum and
Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said ensuring safety
measures at workplace were need of the hour.
Addressing a conference-cum-exhibition here, he said all religions
stressed to ensure protecting human lives and giving them due respect and
dignity.
“The government, departments concerned and companies should fulfil
their responsibilities to ensure safety measures at workplace in an efficient manner,” Abbasi said.
The ‘Professional Development Conference’ was organized by the
Pakistan Chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers, in which
safety equipment manufacturing national and international companies
including Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) participated and
displayed their products.
He expressed concern over increasing number of incidents taking
places due to lack of appropriate safety measures at workplace, which not
only claimed precious lives but also caused financial loss.
He said Pakistan was among the fast developing countries as a number
of new mega development projects were going to start in the country in the
coming years.
Abbasi said there was the need to create awareness among masses
about safety measures and media should play its role in this regard.
