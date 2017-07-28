Ensuring safety measures at workplace need of hour: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Former Minister for Petroleum and

Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said ensuring safety

measures at workplace were need of the hour.

Addressing a conference-cum-exhibition here, he said all religions

stressed to ensure protecting human lives and giving them due respect and

dignity.

“The government, departments concerned and companies should fulfil

their responsibilities to ensure safety measures at workplace in an efficient manner,” Abbasi said.

The ‘Professional Development Conference’ was organized by the

Pakistan Chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers, in which

safety equipment manufacturing national and international companies

including Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) participated and

displayed their products.

He expressed concern over increasing number of incidents taking

places due to lack of appropriate safety measures at workplace, which not

only claimed precious lives but also caused financial loss.

He said Pakistan was among the fast developing countries as a number

of new mega development projects were going to start in the country in the

coming years.

Abbasi said there was the need to create awareness among masses

about safety measures and media should play its role in this regard.