Ensuring free elections sole purpose of caretaker government: Information Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Tuesday said the sole purpose of the caretaker government was to ensure that people freely exercised their right to vote during General Election 2018 scheduled on Wednesday.

“Our sole purpose is to ensure that you are able to freely exercise your right to vote on July 25th,” the minister said in his message to people on the eve of General Election.

The destiny of the country rests in the hands of people, he said and added, the caretaker government, provincial governments, Election Commission and other institutions had played their role in ensuring free, fair and peaceful election in a conducive environment.

He thanked all the candidates and political parties on behalf of the caretaker government, saying by participation they had played their part in strengthening democracy and the democratic process in the country.

“The success of candidate is in the hand of the voter alone,” the minister said adding the caretaker government had no concern with which candidate, or party was successful and formed the next government.

“The break in campaigning today is that you, the voter can examine and analyze the manifestoes and take a decision without any fear,” he said.

The minister thanked the media for bringing the points of view of various political parties to the people of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the political parties for adhering to the Election Commission’s Code of Conduct and conducting their campaigns in a positive manner.

He expressed the hope that the polling phase would also be conducted peacefully with responsibility, urging people to exercise their right to vote with confidence.

“Let’s join hands to protect a positive image of Pakistan,” the minister added.