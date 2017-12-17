Enrique wins ITF tennis

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Second seed Spaniard Enrique Lopez-Pererz stunned top seed Ivan Nedelko from Russia in the men’s singles final of the Begum Kulsum ITF Futures Tennis Tournament, 2017 here at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex on Sunday.

Enrique Lopez-Perez (ESP) beat Ivan Nedelko (RUS): 7-6 (1), 6-1.

In the Doubles event final, Pakistani pair of Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan beat Anton Chekhov (RUS), Alexandr Lebedyn (UKR): 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-6.

Governor KPK Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, Minister Inter-Provincial Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada, Dr. Akhtar Nawaz Ganjeera DG Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), diplomats and high profile dignitaries witnessed the matches and expressed their pleasure at the exciting games of Tennis being played in Islamabad.

The president PTF congratulated the winners of the finals and thanked the ITF, government for their support.

He also commended the PTF Management and staff for their untiring efforts to make the event successful. He also thanked the players and ITF officials from Iran and Pakistan.

IPC minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada (the Guest of Honor) also expressed his pleasure at the holding of International events in Islamabad and thanked the president PTF for the invitation.

He was pleased at the arrangements at the complex and hoped that more such sports events will be held in the future to promote sports activities and improve the soft image of Pakistan worldwide.

Zafar Iqbal Jhagra the chief guest, also on the occasion and applauded the efforts of President PTF, the government and all its functionaries especially the Law Enforcement Agencies, the IPC Ministry and media for their efforts to successfully hold the Tennis Tournaments.

