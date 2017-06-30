Enhancement of trade between Pakistan and Australia stressed

LAHORE, June 30 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner in Australia

Naela Chauhan Friday said, Pakistani Consulate would share available business opportunities and would pave way for joint ventures between

the private sectors of the two countries.

She stated this in a meeting with Lahore Chamber of Commerce &

Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit at Canberra.

According to a press release issued by LCCI here, they agreed

to further cement trade and economic relations between Pakistan

and Australia.

There was also a consensus to adopt new methodology to expedite

the volume of two-way trade.

Pakistan High Commissioner said, private sector would have to play

an important role to enhance existing trade volume that does not match the potential of the two countries.

She appreciated the LCCI efforts to promote external trade of

Pakistan and promised to extend beset cooperation to promote

bilateral trade.

LCCI President Abdul Basit said, Pakistani Missions abroad should

establish display centers for Pakistani products and cultural centers

to promote Pakistani culture. “These measures would help Pakistani

products to get due share in the global market and would also attract foreigners towards Pakistan,” he added.

Basit said, the size of global market for Halal products is

estimated dollar 3 trillion. Pakistan is a natural base for Halal

products. If we could acquire 10% share in its trade then we can

easily enhance our exports by more than two times.

He said, Australia and Pakistan had been steady trading

partners. “We are concerned about the comparatively low level

of Pakistan’s exports to Australia which results in unfavourable

trade balance,” the LCCI President added and said that the current

level of exports to Australia did not match the actual export

potential of Pakistan.

He said, trade diplomacy was another important tool that

greatly helped in paving ways between two countries to

increase the bilateral trade relations.