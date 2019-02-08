ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday said enhanced regional and trans-regional
cooperation would not only transform the bilateral ties among different
countries but would also improve the economic prospects for the region.
He said this while talking to Ambassador of
Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov here at Parliament House.
Enhanced regional cooperation to improve economic prospects of countries: Sanjrani
