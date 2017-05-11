Enhanced regional connectivity to boost bilateral relations: Secretary FO

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Enhanced connectivity among the Economic

Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries will help in forming regional economic bloc.

Secretary Foreign Office, Ms.Tehmina Janjua said this here on Thursday

while speaking as a chief guest during a seminar on “Pakistan Relations with

Central Asian Republics (CARs) & Azerbaijan Prospects and Challenges” to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan, CARs and Azerbaijan.

She said the leadership of Pakistan and CARs were closely working

together for further strengthening the existing bilateral relations.

Each of these countries were very important for Pakistan, she added.

The Secretary said that numerous bilateral visits had been made to

CARs and Azerbaijan for further cementing the bilateral relations.

Pakistan had important role among the regional countries, she added.

Ms Tehmina Janjua said that the issues of roads, rail and air links

between Pakistan and CARs were being addressed for regional connectivity of the countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada said

Pakistan was one of the first countries which recognized Azerbaijan as an

independent state.

He said that Pakistan was time-tested friend of Azerbaijan, adding that “We are supporting each others in the international arena.”

Azerbaijan also supported Pakistan’s views on Kashmir issue, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Mr. Furqat A.

Sadikov said that Pakistan was the first country which recognized Uzbekistan as an independent state.

He said that Pakistan one of the main strategic partners of Uzbekistan,

Uzbekistan was interested to promote the bilateral ties further with

pakistan in areas including trade,fertilizer, tourism agriculture and tourism, he added.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, Mr. Erik Beishembiev said that Kyrgyzstan had trade, economic, and cultural relations with Pakistan.

He said that a number of mutual visits had made between Pakistan and

Kyrgyzstan since independence for boasting the economic cooperation.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Mr. Atadjan Movlamov also appreciated the historical bilateral ties in different fields between the two countries.

He said that Turkemnistan had recently signed a number of projects with Pakistan in the field of construction.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Mr. Darkhan

Nursadykov highlighted the significance of the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.