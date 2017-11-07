Enhanced Pak-Iran border security in mutual interest of both countries: DG ISPR

TEHRAN, Nov 7 (APP): Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Tuesday stressed that enhanced Pak-Iran border security was in mutual interest of both the countries.

Addressing a joint press conference in Tehran along with Gen Staff Officer of Iranian Army, Major General Asif Ghafoor apprehended that terrorists were likely to exploit friendly Pakistan and Iran borders.

He reiterated that Pakistan’s soil would not be used against any country, including Iran, and added that Iran had also given the same commitment.The army leadership of both countries had agreed to continue bilateral engagements for enhanced security cooperation, he added.

Thanking the Iranian Supreme Leader for his supportive statement on Kashmir, the DG ISPR said Kashmir was a longstanding dispute between India and Pakistan. Regional peace and security would remain at stake unless the Kashmir issue was resolved according to the aspirations of Kashmiris in line with the UN resolutions, he added,

The Pakistan armed forces, he said, were capable to thwart any threat with the support of the nation. The prerogative of declaring ‘Jehad’ rested only with the state and the armed forces were the state instrument for its application against anti-state elements, he added.

He said the Pakistan greatly valued relations with Iran, which were bonded by culture and religion. “Our relations with Iran are not at the cost of our relations with any other country and vice a versa. We greatly value our relations with Iran.”

He said that Pakistan desired peace in Afghanistan and supported all initiatives in that regard. The ISIS was growing in Afghanistan as a threat to region and a regional approach was required to defeat it, he added.

He categorically stated that there were no terrorist sanctuaries inside Pakistan as the country had taken effective measures on its side of the border with Afghanistan.

The DG ISPR thanked the Iranian military and government on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for hospitality. The COAS had conveyed the message of friendship and cooperation during the visit and termed the Pak-Iran border ‘border of peace’, he added. He briefed the Iranian media about Pakistan’s efforts, achievements and sacrifices in the war against terror and towards regional peace.

Gen Asif Ghafoor said the Pakistani delegation was leaving Iran with positive feelings.

Speaking on the occasion, the Iranian spokesman thanked the Pakistani delegation for visiting Iran and acknowledged supportive suggestions made by COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during the visit. He assured that Iran’s soil would not be used against Pakistan.