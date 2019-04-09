LAHORE, Apr 09 (APP):World Soccer Stars in collaboration with Pakistan Football Federation has taken the initiative of running a national talent hunt programme to feature local players with World Soccer Star legends which will help in uplifting their learning of soccer and inspire them to achieve excellence.

World Soccer Stars have undertaken the trials which were held in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Quetta.

Lahore leg of trials began today, Tuesday, said a spokesperson of Touch Sky group under whose patronage the entire activity is being carried out.

“Trials will conclude on April 20 at Karachi,” the spokesperson told APP here.

“Trials will be conducted under the guidance of Pakistan Football Federation team as coaches will be provided by the federation who will assist Luis Rodriguez to scout around for the talented individuals,” he added.

Luis Rodriguez English FA coach has already begun trails in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and will be moving on to Quetta Lahore and Karachi to select 10 talented players to play alongside the World

Soccer Star legends.

“Touch Sky Group has been committed in developing grass roots football and has brought the English FA Coach to give an insight to the young players and inspire them to continue feeding their

passion for football,” added the spokesperson.

After a talent scouting in Rawalpindi Louis Rodriguez stated “I am so surprised with the number of talented players in just one city. There is a drive for football here that is not easily found everywhere and its heartening to see how young individuals are committed to make their football dreams a reality.”

Ahmer Kunwar of TSG-World Soccer Stars said “Our vision hails from top down and bottom up approach to drive appropriate structures across core levels of football in Pakistan. Getting local talent to play with World Soccer Stars is an effort to stimulate their football passion and inspire them to do more.”

World Soccer Stars is a pulsating showcase football match and AKON concert all under one roof to be held in Karachi on Saturday, 27 April and in Lahore on Sunday 28th April 2019. AKON will be performing a live concert in Karachi and Lahore. Kick off time for this super exciting event will be 6:30pm. Tickets are available exclusively at Yayvo.com and TCS Express Centres.