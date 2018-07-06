Engineering goods exports registered 20.19% growth in 11 months of FY 20171-8

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP):Exports of engineering goods during 11 months of financial year closed on June 30, 2018 had registered about 20.19 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Engineering goods worth US$ 190.633 million exported during the period from July-May, 2017-18 as compared the exports of US$ 158.610 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, auto parts and accessories worth US$ 15.546 million exported against the US$ 12.55 million of same period last year.

About 1,101 thousand numbers of electric fans valuing US$ 23.826 million exported as compared the exports of 1,317 worth US$ 25.298 million eleven month of last year.

During eleven months of last financial year, exports of transport equipment worth US$ 7.717 million exported, where as country earned US$ 41.451 million by exporting other electrical machinery.

During the period from July-May, 2017-18, exports of other chemicals also grew by 31.77 percent and were recorded at US$ 505.83 million as against the exports of US$ 383.882 million of same period last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the exports of fertilizers also witnessed growth of 632.74 percent as during the period from July-May, 2017-18, about 234,145 metric tons of fertilizers manufactured worth US$ 51.321 million were exported as compared the exports of 30,124 metric tons valuing US$ 7,004 of same period last year.

According the data country earned US$ 82.582 million by exporting cutlery products as compared the exports of US$ 75.280 million of same period last year, which was up by 9.70 percent, it added.

However, the exports of pharmaceutical products decreased by 8.26 as it came down from US$ 195.980 million in 11 months of fiscal year 20116-17 to US$ 179.785 million during same period of the year ended on June 30.

About 9,102 metric tons of pharmaceutical products were exported in last 11 months of 2017-18 as compared the exports of

10,356 metric tons of same period last year, the data reveled.