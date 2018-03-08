Engaging womenfolk in positive activities in need of hour: Shabir Anwar

PESHAWAR, Mar 08 (APP):Federal Information Department and Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) Thursday jointly organized a T-20 cricket match for the women teams of Peshawar and AJK to mark the International Women’s Day.

Shabir Anwar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Peace Collective, a project of Information Ministry, was chief guest on the occasion.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year to commemorate the movement for women’s rights.

“Engaging womenfolk in positive activities is the need of the hour to end negative attitudes from the society,” said Shabir Anwar while speaking at the concluding ceremony.

Shabbir Anwar said the T-20 cricket was organized with an aim to promote contact between the womenfolk of various regions and engage them in positive and healthy activities.

He said the women of Pakistan can do marvels and bring

laurels for the country in any field of life if they were provided proper opportunities and trainings.

The official praised the AJK team for visiting Peshawar and

playing a T-20 cricket match. He said it would send a positive message to the world that peace had been restored and games and other healthy activities were being organized here.

He hoped the Peshawar women cricket team would also visit AJK to play a cricket match there.

Earlier, the AJK team won the toss but invited Peshawar team to bat first.

The Peshawar team in the limited 20 overs scored 129 runs for the loss of six wickets. Kiran of the Peshawar team was the top scorer with 50 runs while Rahaida scored 16 runs.

Maryam of the AJK team took three wickets and successfully chased the Peshawar team. The AJK team scored 52 runs and won the match. Kiran took three wickets and was declared main of the match.

Later, the chief guest gave away trophies and prizes to the teams.