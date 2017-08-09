Energy projects under CPEC to be completed on time: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Spokesman China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) on Wednesday said that all energy projects under
CPEC would be completed by the given schedule and there was no
confusion between Pakistan and China on this issue.
In a statement issued here, the spokesman said that the energy
projects were initiated keeping in view the ongoing energy shortage
in the country, out of which four projects had already been
completed whereas work on other projects was underway according to
the give time schedule.
Clarifying news item published in a newspaper, the spokesman
said that during the sixth Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on
CPEC held in Beijing in December last year, the two countries
decided to review the list of energy projects and to replace those
projects which were not scientifically and technically unfit with
the new ones.
By following this decision, the experts from the two countries
held talks in February 2017 and signed an agreement, according to
which it was decided that no change would made in installed capacity
of 17,045 MW and the allocated funds of $34 billion.
It was also decided that after reviewing the energy projects’
list, priority would be given to generate the electricity by
initiating hydro power projects on river Sindh.
Spokesman further added that the revised list was prepared on
the basis of scientific research and mutual agreement.
The spokesman said that working on any unfeasible project
would be harmful for the country, therefore the revised list of
energy projects was prepared on basis of mutual agreement.
It may be mentioned here that work on all projects under CPEC
were underway according to the given time schedule and the two
countries were committed that all projects of CPEC would be
completed successfully at any cost.
