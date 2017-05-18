Energy problem to be resolved by 2018: Asif

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Minister for Water and Power

Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said all out efforts were

being made to overcome energy crisis in the country.

The problem of energy would be resolved by 2018, he stated

while talking to a private news channel.

Those involved in power theft activities would not have the

facility of electricity in their areas, he said.

There was power theft cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Sindh

areas, he observed.

The PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province was doing

politics on energy issues, he added.

To a question about power breakdown in Karachi, he said the situation

was emerged due to fault in transmission lines.

Khawaja Asif said 650 megawatt electricity was being

supplied to K-electric.

To another question, he said people would not face

loadshedding in holy month of Ramazan during “Iftar” and “Sehar” times.