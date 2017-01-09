Energy crisis to end till 2018: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Jan 9 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, has said that Pakistan has entered a new era of development and 2018 will be the year of end to power crisis in the country.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Sui gas supply at village Dhooda, tehsil Kotmomin on Monday, he said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country was moving on the way to prosperity and progress.

He said that on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, basic facilities like education, health and power supply were being provided to the people of remote areas on priority basis.

He said that the PML-N would win the next general elections in 2018 on the basis of service to the people, especially belonging to far-off areas.

The PML-N local leaders Mehr Falak Sher, Nawaz Nanthar, Khalid Gondal, Amir Ranjha, Babar Ranjha, Muhammad Hussain also addressed the ceremony.