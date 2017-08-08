Enemy trying to create instability in country: CM

LAHORE, Aug 8 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said that present circumstances require

emergency measures as the enemy is trying to create

instability in the country, therefore, concerned institutions

and agencies should render their duties with devotion and

dedication.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting

here on Tuesday to review law and order situation in the

province.

Preliminary report regarding the incident of Outfall

Road blast was presented in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that

necessary steps should be taken for the protection of life

and property of people and effective implementation of evolved

security plan should be ensured. He directed the officials

concerned that entry and exit points of the province should

be strictly monitored and proper checking of vehicles coming

to Punjab and Lahore should be carried out.

“We all have to work jointly to foil the nefarious designs

of the enemy”, he added. He directed to continue the monitoring

of security steps taken for the protection of life and property

of citizens.

Shehbaz Sharif said that incident of Outfall Road blast

was very tragic and directed that a comprehensive report should

be presented at the earliest by investigating the incident

from all aspects and strict legal action be taken against the

responsible persons along with their immediate arrest. He said

that best treatment facilities should be continuously provided

to the injured and necessary facilities should also be provided

to their attendants.

The Chief Minister inquired the officers concerned present

in the meeting that despite of clear instructions, why did the

truck stand not shifted to other place from Sagian? He ordered

to shift the truck stand to some other place at the earliest

and said that instead of waiting for his instructions, the

concerned departments should automatically perform their

responsibilities. He expressed deep sense of sorrow over the

human loss and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences

to the heirs.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ayub Ghadi, Jehangir

Khanzada, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif MNA, Additional Chief Secretary,

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Inspector General of Police

and officers concerned attended the meeting.