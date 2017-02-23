ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Asif Kirmani Thursday said enemies of Pakistan had carried out acts of terrorism to wage a war against the country.
In a statement, he said the nation and security institutions were in high spirits and “we will be united to counter terrorism”.
The sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste, he said adding, “Insha Allah Pakistan will win this war.”
Enemies waging war against Pakistan: Asif Kirmani
