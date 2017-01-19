Enemies do not want Pakistan to prosper: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Minister for Defence, Water and

Power, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the enemies of the country do

not want Pakistan to reach its destination which was promised by

the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) in its 2013 elections

manifesto.

Speaking to newsmen outside the Supreme Court, after the

Panama Paper Case hearing, he said the Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf

(PTI) leaders were making wrong interpretations of the court

proceedings.

Khawaja said it is unconstitutional and illegal to comment on the observations of the Judges.

He said Hussain Nawaz is sending remittances through banks and these are duly mentioned in the tax returns.

Pakistan’s stock exchange in terms of performance is now on number six and the country’s economy is growing by the day, he added.

He said the PTI is scared that if the PML N delivered on its commitments, its victory would be irreversible.

“ PML N will not go and others will stay back” Asif remarked.

The Minister said by December, 2017 they will remove darkness from the country as there would be no loadshedding.

He said that PML N Government is fulfilling all its election pledges, which will further solidify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s popularity which is perturbing PTI.

Criticizing Imran Khan, Khawaja Asif said he had done nothing for the well being of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.