Ending poverty, providing relief to poor segments of society top priority of Govt: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that ending poverty and providing relief to poor segments of the society was top priority of the government.

The prime minister stated this while talking to Dr Sania Nishtar, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), who called on him at the PM Office. Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about various matters of the BISP.