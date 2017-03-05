Emergence of Good Governance in AJK top priority: PM

MIRPUR (AJK), March 5 (APP): AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said the emergence and delivery of good governance to the masses in AJK was top priority of the government.

“We have laid foundations for the welfare of people, development, prosperity and employment to educate youth and the outcome of our efforts would be visible in next few months”, Haider said talking to various delegations of civil society and workers of PML(N) from Kotli district of Mirpur division late Saturday.

The PM elaborated the government plan for the next five years. He said supporting Kashmir movement and highlighting human rights violation in occupied Kashmir at international level is priority number one of the government, fighting corruption and eliminating political influence and establishment of rule of law and merit will remain second priority of the government and development in health, education, infrastructure sectors, promoting tourism and setting up hydro power projects to overcome energy crisis and to make state economy self-sufficient, would be third point of the agenda.

Minister for Law Raja Nisar Ahmed Khan, minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Minhas, and others were also present on the occasion.