Embassy reaffirms all out support to Pakistani crew of stranded cargo ship in Egypt

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan in Egypt Syed Mushtaq Ali Shah Monday reaffirmed all out support of the government of Pakistan to Pakistani crew on board the stranded cargo ship in the Red Sea off Port Tawfik in Egypt.

The ambassador said the embassy continued to provide food, water, medical care and also winter gear to them, in coordination with the Egyptian authorities, said a press release received here.

Head of Chancery, Farhan Ali, personally delivered 1100 kilograms of foodstuff, blankets, jackets and heaters to the crew on board the stranded ship.

He also apprised them on the efforts being made by the government not only to provide consular, legal and logistic assistance to them but also approaching their employer in The Netherlands and the Head Owner of the ship in Kuwait.

Moreover, they were also coordinating with the local lawyer to pursue their case in an Egyptian court of law.

The captain and the crew deeply appreciated efforts by the government and thanked the embassy for its efforts to address their grievances, especially in a complex situation, where their employer and the Head Owner of ship were not located in Egypt.

The captain further asked the embassy to arrange repatriation of four of the crew members.

The embassy was now completing their port formalities to enable them to return to Pakistan on January 5, 2017 at government’s expense.