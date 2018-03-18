Embassy of Pakistan organized Pakistan’s Day golf cup in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):As part of Pakistan’s Day Celebrations, the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh organized the 11th Pakistan Day Golf Cup 2018 on Saturday at Dirab Golf, Country Club, Riyadh.

Around 88 golfers of different nationalities participated in the event, said a pres release issued from embassy of Riyadh. While a large number of Pakistani families were also attended the tournament, said a press release issued from embassy of Riyadh.

On the occasion, the club was especially decorated with banners,panaflexes and sign boards depicting rich and diverse culture of Pakistan and various Stalls were also set up by the Embassy where traditional Pakistani handicrafts, textile and sports goods were put on display.

The event was closed with a prize distribution ceremony for the best performers of the tournament. The runners up in different categories were also awarded with prizes. There was also raffle draw for the participating players and the visiting guests. The Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham bin Saddique distributed the prizes to the winners.

In his speech, the ambassador expressing his gratitude to the partakers for their chipping in in the tournament, highlighted the history and significance of the Day.

He thanked all partners, sponsors of the event and the management of DirabGolf and Country Club for their invaluable contributions in making the Pakistan Day Golf Cup a success.